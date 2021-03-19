DasalParaKayJawo spreads on Twitter as fans pray for legend's recovery

PINOY basketball fans were shocked today when the Jaworski family finally broke their silence about the health condition of the living legend.

While his illness has been long rumored in basketball circles, the family has kept the matter private. Today, however, they released a statement about the “present condition of former Senator Robert S. Jaworski.”

While they described his bout with pneumonia last year that led to a “difficulty in regaining his strength, weight, and normal well-being,” they also assured the public that “he is making good progress and is slowly moving forward.”

They asked for continued well wishes and prayers.

On Twitter, basketball fans — many of them supporters of Ginebra, the team that Jaworski helped put on the map — united to do just that. While the words of the statement were encouraging, many nevertheless voiced out their wishes of recovery for the basketball great on social media.

Current Gin Kings coach Tim Cone led the way with this message.

Current Gin Kings coach Tim Cone led the way with this message.

“Our prayers lifted for the BIG J,” he wrote. “May he be infused with the Ginebra NSD spirit!”

Spin.ph contributing reporter Snow Badua began a hashtag campaign, #DasalParaKayJawo.

Fans followed through with their own messages, wishes, and even, in one case, fan art.

“One Ginebra Nation...hiling po kami ng panalangin para sa atin idolong si Living Legend/Big J ROBERT JAWORSKI sa kanyang mabilisang paggaling,” wrote @preenz.digi.arts on Instagram.

Check out these social media messages below.

