Two PBA players who are doing well in business ventures

PBA PLAYERS are constantly reminded about the importance of saving a portion of their salaries during their peak years to prepare for life after basketball.

Jayson Castro and Kerby Raymundo surely took those words to heart.

Player agent Danny Espiritu said Castro and Raymundo are among the players who used their PBA earnings wisely, putting them in wise investments and business ventures that gave their families a more secure future.

Aside from the TnT and Gilas star being in the food business as the first franchise owner of the popular Funnside Ningnangan restaurants, Espiritu said Castro is also into real estate, specifically in the build-and-sell business.

“Bibilhin nya lupa mo, tatayuan nya ng bahay, bebenta niya ‘yung bahay,” said Espiritu during SPIN.ph's maiden Zoom In episode on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Castro remains one of the best players not just in the league but also in Asia, making him one of the top earners in the PBA. Although he still has a lot of years left in the league, Castro has responsibly managed his earnings.

Espiritu said the real estate business of the TNT guard is fledging mainly because of the quality of the property. It helps of course that the Kapampangan guard hails from Guagua, which has produced some of the country's best wood craftsmen, especially Betis.

“Mga kulang-kulang 15 na siguro na bahay [ang napagawa n'ya],” Espiritu said. “Kasi reasonable ‘yung presyo at napakaganda. Marami ring players na bumili na sa kanya.”

For his part, Raymundo, according to Espiritu, also put his earnings into good use, investing it in businesses and properties in his home province of Bataan.

After playing for Letran in college, Raymundo had a 13-year career although the latter part was marred by injuries that forced him into early retirement.

Despite retiring early following stints with Red Bull, Purefoods, and Barangay Ginebra, Espiritu said Kerby was able to prepare well for his life after basketball.

“’Yan si Kerby, marami (businesses),” said Espiritu. “Although maaga siyang nag-retire, ang laki ng lupain niya sa Bataan. Nandun lahat ng farm niya.”

Espiritu also said Raymundo also surrounded himself with people who , like him, are also into business.

“’Yung mga associate niya na mga tao, business-minded kaya nakakakuha siya ng input,” said Espiritu.

Active players can definitely learn a thing or two from Castro and Raymundo.

