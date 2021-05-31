Yassi Pressman reveals: Damian Lillard donated 'generous amount' to PGH

'DAME Time' comes to PGH.

After the Philippine General Hospital caught fire in mid-May, Portland guard Damian Lillard became one of the generous hearts to send aid to the health facility.

Spearheaded by actress Yassi Pressman, a donation drive was set up on social media. The NBA star made his donations through the initiative.

In an Instagram post, the former Ang Probinsyano actress thanked Lillard for his assistance.

“Huuuuuge thanks to big brother @DamianLillard for sending over such a generous amount, kahit na wala siya Pilipinas, just to be able to help,” she said in at the tail end of a post expressing her gratitude to everyone who helped out her donation drive .

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to an article published by News5, Pressman collected over P1 million from the NBA star, who is currently deep in the first round of the Trail Blazers' playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

The damages from the fire amounted to a total of P60 million. The PGH remains in dire need of donations.

The six-time NBA all-star last visited the Philippines in 2016 and played an exhibition game, in a trip sponsored by adidas.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.