Dame thanks BTS' Suga for Trail Blazers shoutout

HOOPS aficionado (and member of one of the biggest bands in the world) Suga saluted Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers last week in an interview with Vogue Korea.

“I prefer the underdogs to the big teams,” the BTS rapper told the publication.

On Instagram, Dame responded to the Suga shoutout with a special thank you video.

“I had a chance to see your article, somebody sent it to me,” said the Portland guard. “I appreciate your words. I don’t take it lightly to be someone’s favorite player but when they a fan of our team and something that I care so much about, you know that means something to me.”

Dame went on, “You know, part of being the underdog is you know, to know that a lot of people don’t share the way you think, so the fact that appreciate my underdog status and how I go about my business and you know, the things I want to accomplish, it means a lot to me, especially you being so far away.”

Lillard finished the video by saying that he looked forward to meeting with Suga.

Suga is a big basketball fan

The Blazers are currently ranked 12th in the league with a 13-21 record. Their latest loss came courtesy of Jordan Clarkson’s Jazz, who gave the shorthanded Portland a thorough 120-105 trouncing just today. Lillard and Normal Powell topscored the Blazers with 32 points apiece.

Suga — whose stage name comes from the words “shooting guard” — is a noted sports fan. In a press conference with Smart Communications earlier this year, he even confessed that he had his eye on Philippine basketball, whose level he described as “very high.”

