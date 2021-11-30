LOOK: Dame is a Katipunero in Trail Blazers’ Bonifacio Day post

SINCE THE start of the season, the Trail Blazers’ Facebook page has occasionally been posting in Filipino. (These posts are apparently only visible to fans based in the country; if you visit the Trail Blazers’ FB page without signing up, the Filipino posts won’t show up.)

The team even have an official Twitter account for Filipino fans, posting content made especially for the Philippines.

And for Bonifacio Day, the Blazers edited a red Katipunero neckerchief onto a picture of Damian Lillard.

Because the post is only viewable by Philippine-based FB users, it won't show up in the embed above. Tap here if you want to view it.

Accompanying the post is a famous quote from national hero Andres Bonifacio:

"Aling pag-ibig pa ang hihigit kaya sa pagkadalisay at pagkadakila. Gaya ng pag-ibig sa tinubuang lupa. Aling pag-ibig pa? Wala na nga wala.”

Dame and Blazers defeated by Jazz on Bonifacio Day

It wasn't such a hot Bonifacio Day for the Blazers, however; they fell 129-107 against the heroics of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Utah Jazz. Jordan Clarkson, a player who proudly touts his Pinoy heritage, added salt to the wound by contributing 22 points.

