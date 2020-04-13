PH water polo coach takes care of an entire Tondo barangay

FORMER national water polo player Dale Evangelista is just one of the many members of the sports community at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The current assistant coach of the national team happens to be the barangay chairman of Barangay 56, Zone 5 in Tondo, Manila, where his community takes on the toughest challenge of their lives dealing with the enhanced community quarantine.

“Ito na ang pinakahirap (na challenge) bilang tao,” said Evangelista, whose team captured a silver medal in last year’s Southeast Asian Games. “Para kang nasa giyera na hindi mo nakikita (ang kalaban).”

Evangelista said two other members of the water polo national team are also frontliners in the fight against Covid-19 in Romark Belo and Mark Valdez, who are also part of the Philippine Navy.

Evangelista shared the ever-changing challenges of protecting his barangay from the pandemic.

“Ang unang approach namin is to protect the community. Later on, after a week or a week and a half, mararamdaman na ng tao na hindi sila nakakapagtrabaho, hindi sila nakakapunta sa kailangan nilang puntahan. Bilang kapitan ng barangay, kailangan ko makapag-provide ng pagkain, bigas, noodles,” said Evangelista, who added he has approached his friends in order to obtain food packs for the community.

Evangelista said the barangay is already on “lockdown” four days since the ECQ was announced by the national government. Aside from food packs, the barangay is also undergoing disinfection measures.

“Depensa talaga. Depensa ang magpapanalo sa atin dito. Para kang naglalaro ng sports. Dapat depensa mo matibay,” said the former Mapua player, describing the fight against the virus in sports parlance.

Evangelista admitted keeping his constituents of about 7,000 at home is one of the tough challenges in his barangay. Fortunately, most of them abides by the quarantine rules, thanks in large part to his experience in sports.

“Hindi naman sila lumalaban or nagre-retaliate. Naiinip kasi sila sa loob kaya lumalabas, nagtatatakbo sa labas, nagsasaranggola. May mga iilan na na-curfew. Umpisa pa lang, nadisiplina ko na sila dito. Hindi pupuwede ang matigas ang ulo dito. Bilang atleta at coach, dalawang taon na ako namumuno dito, disiplinado na sila,” said Evangelista.

Evangelista said his experience in sports helped in his role as a public servant.

“Leadership ng isang atleta at coach, sa national level iba. Lagi naming ine-emphasize dito na they have to follow the rules. They have to follow the playbook. Walang excuse to the rules kahit kaming mga officials,” said Evangelista.