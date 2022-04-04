D.Wade Burgers coming to PH soon via the metaverse

THE CLOUD kitchen known as Kraver’s Canteen has evolved beyond the cloud — and into the metaverse, with an ordering system that doubles as a playable game.

To launch this new concept, Kraver’s is bringing in six new brands to join what it’s calling the “Kra-Verse Food Hall”. Among them is D.Wade Burgers, a fast food venture launched by former Miami superstar Dwyane Wade late last year.

A visit to the “Kra-Verse Food Hall”, which you can directly access here, shows that D.Wade Burgers is still "under construction."

However, on the Kra-Verse website, the brand promises that it will launch a Philippine-exclusive "Manila Burger."

The other five new eateries — CharSilog, Krave, I Love U Stew, Jok Time Lugaw, and Gravy’d — seem to be up and running inside the virtual hall.





What is Kra-Verse Food Hall, the virtual PH home of D.Wade Burgers?

Powered by the Gather app, the Kra-Verse Food Hall allows you to take control of a virtual avatar to wander around this gaming space, rendered in a charming, retro 8-bit style. You can view the food offerings by “entering” the restaurants, then order by chatting up other avatars with “Kraver” on their name. The app can also optionally connect to your microphone and camera for more personal interactions with other users in the space. Games are also available to play. You can also just chill by the virtual seaside and listen to ocean sounds pouring in from your speaker.

Kraver’s Canteen is a tech startup founded in 2020, and is a pioneer of the cloud kitchen concept, which ditches sit-down restaurants for a common kitchen shared by several food brands. Customers order food online, with the shared kitchen providing efficiencies beyond the reduced overhead. (Disclosure: Among the investors of Kraver’s Canteen is Lance Gokongwei, CEO of JG Summit Inc., which also operates Summit Media.)

Continue reading below ↓

It became massively popular during the pandemic. Among the brands that Kraver’s carries is Joe Devance’s El Nacho Libre.

