Cycling community mourns death of two bikers killed after being run over by van

THE biking community is mourning the death of two cyclists who were killed after being run over by a van at the corner of Seaside Boulevard near the SM Mall of Asia on Wednesday morning.

Photos posted by firstbikeride.com saw several bikers paying their last respects to the two riders and offering prayers at the site of the crash.

Other photos from firstbikeride.com also show more bikers doing tribute laps around the area.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Incident shocks cycling community

The incident resulted in the deaths of the pair of bikers, who were reportedly only resting at the side of the road when they were killed.

A video of the incident that has been going around social media showed a white van passing dangerously close to the sidewalk of a road that has been closed to traffic to allow bikers in the area during mornings.

Continue reading below ↓

According to the InterAgency Council for Traffic Facebook page, the driver of the van, a 19-year-old, was driving without a license and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver is already in police custody and is facing Reckless Imprudence Resulting into Multiple Homicide, Damage to Property, violation of Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drug and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.