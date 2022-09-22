'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Review: Anime reinjects life into CD Projekt Red’s world

BACK IN 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 caused quite a commotion. As one of the most highly anticipated games of the last decade, CD Projekt Red overpromised and underdelivered during the much-awaited game's launch day. The game shipped with a myriad of bugs and was reportedly unable to run on older consoles. An unsavory rep has hounded the game ever since.

Fast forward to 2022, and the Polish gaming studio has finally fixed most of the known issues and optimized the game for most systems. Unfortunately, many had written the game completely off from the bad press on launch day.

But just when you thought the Cyberpunk hype is over, Netflix dropped an anime based on the game. They’ve tapped not only CD Projekt Red for the story, but also Japanese production studio Trigger to animate it.





Recharging Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a new look at the world of Night City and a much-needed recharge for the game world. To be honest, I was one of the people who didn’t continue with their purchase after the horrendous launch. But after finishing Edgerunners, I didn’t think twice to buy the game just to re-experience the world fresh off watching the anime.

I’m not the only one. Cyberpunk was reportedly back as a top seller in Steam after the anime came out. CD Projekt Red and the Cyberpunk team reported that 1 million players. both new and old. revisited Night City in the game.

Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima also praised the series, calling it similar to the Emmy Award-winning League of Legends anime Arcane.

The dark and gritty world of Night City

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows the story of David Martinez, a street kid trying to survive in the tech- and body modification-obsessed future city. After a series of events, he finds himself becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw on the fringes of the city.

If you haven’t played the game, don’t worry: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a completely stand-alone series that only takes place in the world. If you’re a fan of the game, though, you’ll also be in for a treat as the developers and show writer have confirmed that the events in the anime are canon in the world’s lore. Also, the game recently got an update that brought in elements from the anime, including new clothes and weapons.

But even without its game connections, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners definitely carried itself on its own two feet. The story was amazing, the art and animation spectacular, and the feels still linger after watching.

CD Projekt Red flexing their story-making prowess

While Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is animated by a Japanese studio, it is based on an original story from the game’s developers CD Projekt Red.

In their familiarity with their world (which is based on the role-playing tabletop game created by Mike Pondsmith), the writers did an amazing job of bringing Night City to an even bigger audience, and providing them with characters to root for and empathize with. But what the anime’s story did best was worldbuilding. In every episode, you’re given something new be it a story of how the world operated or a character’s back story.

In just 10 episodes, I felt connected to the characters, and to Night City itself. Despite telling myself that one character was definitely about to die, I was still devastated when it happened. It was like you knew a gut punch was incoming, but you didn't know when it would land. And when it did, it hit me in the kokoro... hard.

The story, I have to note, isn't flawless. I feel that 10 episodes were too short, and that other characters needed their own background story.

That said, if Season 2 is in the works. I wouldn’t want the same characters back since I feel the writers did an amazing job closing the stories of the current cast.





Bringing Trigger magic to Cyberpunk

In the animation side, Studio Trigger, known for their work on Kill La Kill and Promade, knocked it out of the ballpark.

The team definitely poured all their hearts out animating the series and having fun with it. In Trigger's hands, even the gore became a work of art. They also re-imagined Night City with their own distinctive style. At just the first episode, I was immediately sucked inside the crazy world. I was fully invested in what would happen to David next.

The animation also called back, in a good way, to nostalgic anime of the past. It felt like an anime I could have watched from the 2000s, while at the same time looking very fresh and modern. It was one of the things that got me hooked even more.

Then there’s the choice of music. Everything was done perfectly, from the opening theme, ending theme, to the heart-pumping and gut-wrenching insert songs. I knew the game already had some pretty good music, but the anime elevated it further.

The anime used most of the in-game soundtrack, then tuned it perfectly for the anime's scenes. The song choices were great, and listening to the soundtrack again while playing the game takes on a whole new meaning.

There is lots more to say about the series, but trust me: Seeing is believing, and you really need to see this one.

CyberPunk: Edgerunners is streaming now on Netflix.

