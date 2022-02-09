CSB fetes Hidilyn, creates scholarship program for PH athletes in her name

DE La Salle-College of Saint Benilde feted Hidilyn Diaz with the Benilde Medallion on Wednesday, with the school also naming their newly instituted scholarship program for national athletes after the Olympic gold medalist.

Hidilyn Diaz gets Benilde Medallion

Diaz was the first to receive the medallion, which represents the highest form of recognition feted to a member of the school. Diaz is a CSB scholar, taking up a course in business.

“It’s a symbol of Benildean identity of doing ordinary things extraordinarily well – a phrase which Pope Pius XI first attributed in 1928 to Saint Benilde Romancon,” said DLS-CSB president Br. Dodo Fernandez during ceremonies held at the Benilde Sports and Dorm Complex in Pasay City.

CSB athletic director Stephen Fernandez also said the school is also setting up a scholarship program where the school will choose five national athletes to study in the school for free. Diaz will take part in the selection process.

“Thank you so much po sa binigay niyong medallion na ako pala ang kauna-unahan,” said Diaz, who was joined by coach/fiancée Julius Naranjo in the ceremony. “Ang pinakamasaya po ako siguro ay ‘yung ibibigay na scholarship sa mga national athlete. Malaking bagay po ‘yun sa amin dahil hindi kami parating atleta.”

“Sa Benilde, ang dami kong natutunan. Nung nakapag-aral ako sa Benilde, hindi lang about accounting, laws, labor laws, management ang natutunan ko. Thank you very much,” said Diaz.

During her speech, Diaz also thanked the school for their support in her bid to win a gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Kasama ko ang Benilde sa journey ko towards a gold medal. Thank you so much na kahit nag-stop ako sa schooling, tinanggap niyo pa rin ako at ang dami kong natutunan. Mahirap maging estudyante at Olympian pero hindi possible kasi nasa Benilde ako. Naging extraordinary ang panalo ko dahil sa Benilde,” said Diaz.

Continue reading below ↓

