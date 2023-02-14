Creed III is the first sports movie to be shot in IMAX

THE HITS will hit a little harder in Creed III, which is the first sports movie to be included in the "Filmed for IMAX" program. Director Michael B. Jordan — who you might know as Killmonger from Black Panther — used IMAX-certified digital cameras and utilize IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio — with up to 26 percent more picture.

Jordan, who is also starring as protagonist Adonis Creed, will make his directorial debut in this movie. The third installment of the hit franchise (which continues the Rocky legacy) also stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, newcomer Mila Kent, and Phylicia Rashad.

Creed III will premiere on March 1.

WATCH: Creed III Super Bowl TV spot

Creed III continues the story of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), who, after dominating the boxing world, has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Jordan and director of photography Kramer Morgenthau embraced IMAX technology — already known to transport audiences beyond the edge of their seats thanks to their massive screens, precision audio, and unique auditorium design — and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking to provide moviegoers with a differentiated experience that will allow them to become completely immersed in the story, taking in every bead of sweat and feeling the impact of every punch.

Said Morgenthau: “It was really exciting to be able to integrate the IMAX cameras into the filmmaking process, especially the way we used them to open the world up and to make it very immersive and visceral for the flight sequences. And that's how we chose to use it."

Creed III action sequences more action-packed on IMAX

"There was just something very magical, especially the scene at Dodger Stadium, where MBJ is walking out onto the field and the image aspect ratio expands in shot and the black bars recede, and you get this really tall, beautiful, powerful image," continued Morgenthau. "It just elevates everything, there is just something hyperreal about it. And to be the first sports movie doing that, it was a creative high.”

Jordan added, “This is a movie to see on the big screen! The fights, the action, you want to see that up close and personal, you want to feel every punch, hear every impact, see every drip of sweat and drop of blood.

"This is a movie that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer! I want everybody to walk away feeling good, thinking, ‘Man, that was a ride!’”