Heads up, designers: Create the National Academy of Sports’ logo, win P35,000

HEADS UP, aspiring designers: You have one day left to submit your design for the logo for the National Academy of Sports.

Signed into law by the president last year, the National Academy of Sports will be a facility set up in major 2019 SEA Games venue New Clark City.

“NAS will provide world-class facilities and services, including sports sciences, at par with international standards to develop the athletic skills and talents of student-athletes and at the same time provide high-quality academic instruction,” said the academy’s executive director, Josephine Reyes, during a site visit to NCC last December.

The design contest was announced by the academy’s Facebook page earlier this month. It is open to everyone, with a prize of P35,000 to be awarded to the creator of the chosen logo.

While there isn’t much in the way of a brief, the Academy released a list of its core values — nationalism, achievement, and solidarity — as well as its mission and vision. Also, the logo must use the colors of the Philippine flag, be creative and original, and use elements and fonts that are royalty-free.

In addition, the phrases “Year of Establishment: 2020” and “Philippines” must also be integrated into the logo.



Beyond these guidelines, designers are free to interpret the NAS’ mission, vision, and core values into a suitable, recognizable mark that “will be used in all official documents, events, and transactions of NAS.”

Each design will be judged across seven criteria: overall impression (25%), originality (20%), creativity (20%), composition/rationale (10%), technique (10%), visual appeal (10%), and functionality (5%).

Deadline for entries is at 11:59 p.m. on May 21. Entries should be 1440 x 1440 pixels in size at 72 dpi, saved as either at JPG or a PNG file. Entries should be named as “[your name]_logo”, as in “SpinPH_logo”, and submitted to contest.nas@gmail.com, with “[Your name] / Logo” as the email subject.

Read the complete list of guidelines here.

In addition, NAS is also soliciting entries for their school hymn. Unlike the logo, it will have a bigger prize of P50,000, and a much later deadline of May 31.

