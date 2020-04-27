Craving okonomiyaki, Cuban sandwiches? Botejyu, Pepi Cubano + more now deliver

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

YES, we know: you can’t live on lutong bahay forever.

Or worse, lutong de lata.

If you want to give yourself a more upscale treat, a clutch of restaurants specializing in affordable international cuisine have opened their doors to GrabFood, FoodPanda, and Lala Food.

This includes Botejyu, which serves up the savory Japanese pancake known as the okonomiyaki; Pepi Cubano, which dishes out a mean Cuban-style sandwich that we’d say would be perfect with beer if there wasn’t a liquor ban; and Paper Moon, bakers of a thinly-layered, melt-in-your mouth slices of cake.

Plus, if you just need some good old-fashioned chicken wings, Wing Zone is also ready to deliver some authentic Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings.

Continue reading below ↓

Depending on which delivery service you choose, you can also score a few discounts when you order from any of these restos.

Order from GrabFood, and you can get P50 off from Pepi Cubano and Wing Zone if you use the code KEEPSAFE50.

Ordering from FoodPanda? Score a 20% discount plus free delivery from Pepi Cubano and Wing Zone. Botejyu, meanwhile, offers a 10% discount and free delivery on the food service.

If you get your orders over the counter for pick-up or take-out, the staff will slice 10% off your total bill.

For more restaurants open for delivery during COVID-19, click here.