CPP-NPA takes responsibility for death of FEU booter in Masbate

THE Communist Party of the Philippines took responsibility for the deaths of Far Eastern University booter Kieth Absalon and his cousin Nolven on Sunday following an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Masbate.

"The entire Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and New People's Army (NPA) express their deep remorse over the untimely and unnecessary deaths of cousins Kieth and Nolven Absalon and injury to others resulting from errors in the military action mounted by an NPA unit in Barangay Anas, Masbate City last Sunday," the statement, released by information officer Marco Valbuena on Tuesday, read.

"The entire CPP and NPA take full responsibility for the tragedy. There is no justification for the aggravation this has caused the Absalon family."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We fervently hope that the Absalon family, their relatives and friends, and the entire Filipino people can accept our profoundest apologies, self-criticism and willingness to extend any appropriate form of indemnification."

Kieth, 21, and Nolven, 40, were biking Sunday morning when they were hit by shrapnels from the IED explosion. Also among the wounded was Nolven's son Chrisbin, 16.

The Philippine National Police-Bicol has previously tagged the NPA for the treacherous acts.

Kieth was one of the most promising booters in the Tamaraws camp, being a former UAAP juniors MVP and a Best Midfielder awardee in the high school level who has since committed to the seniors team.

He also had a national team cap to his name, representing the country in the youth competitions during the 2018 AFF Under-19 Championship in Indonesia.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The CPP said that it is also conducting its own investigation on the said matter.

"In waging a people's war, the New People's Army is always reminded to give the highest priority to the protector civilian lives and property. In this regard, the Masbate incident should not have happened," the statement continued.

Continue reading below ↓

"We are aware that an investigation is already being carried out by the Party's Bicol Regional Committee and Masbate Provincial Committee of the Party and the higher commands of the NPA to identify the errors and weaknesses that led to this tragedy. The lessons that will be drawn should guide the NPA to avoid such unfortunate incidents in the future and strengthen its resolve to serve and defend the people."

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.