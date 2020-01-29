CP3 to Kobe: 'I hope my baby girl will look at me the way Gigi looked at you'

IT took a while, but Chris Paul finally broke his silence to join the tribute for Kobe Bryant, who along with daughter Gigi and seven others perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday morning, Manila time).



Paul sat out the Oklahoma Thunder's game against the Dallas Mavericks a night after Bryant's death, citing 'personal reasons.' But on Tuesday, CP3 took to Instagram to express how he felt about the stunning death of Bryant.

One line stood out from the emotional tribute.

Paul, who has a son aged 10 and a seven-year old daughter with college sweetheart Jada, said: As I’ve watched you in retirement, as happy as you’ve ever been, I’ve sat back and prayed and hoped that my baby girl will look at me the way Gigi looks at you!!!

