COVID UPDATE: South Korea reports 50 new infections; India crosses 150,000 cases

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days, causing alarm as millions of children return to school.

Active tracing and testing had stabilized the country's outbreak from its March highs, which allowed officials to ease social distancing guidelines.

But a steady rise in cases in the greater capital area in recent weeks has raised concerns as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools. High school seniors returned to schools last week. More than 2 million high school juniors, middle school seniors, first- and second-graders and kindergartners were expected to return to school on Wednesday.

South Korea has confirmed a total of 11,265 cases of the coronavirus, including 269 deaths.

All but four of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to nightclubs, karaoke rooms and an e-commerce warehouse. Three cases were linked to international arrivals.

Health authorities said they were testing 3,600 employees of local e-commerce giant Coupang after discovering dozens of coronavirus infections linked to workers at the company's warehouse near Seoul.

INDIA CROSSES 150,000 CASES: India's coronavirus caseload has crossed 150,000 with another record single-day jump of over 6,000 new infections. The spike comes as the government prepares a new set of guidelines for a fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. The Health Ministry reported 6,387 new cases on Wednesday. India has confirmed a total of 151,767 cases, including 4,337 deaths. Most of the cases are concentrated in five of India's 28 states, though an increase in cases has also been reported in some eastern states as migrant workers have begun arriving home from big cities on special trains.

HEALTH SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PUSHED: Legislators at China's ceremonial parliament session pushed for improvements in the public health system. Public health has featured more highly than usual at the National People's Congress session, which was delayed and shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. Systems for disease prevention and control need to be refined and procedures established to link information reporting and analysis, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted delegate Luo Jie, a hospital president in hard-hit Hubei province, as saying. China reported one imported case of coronavirus Wednesday. It has counted 4,634 deaths from among 82,993 cases.

