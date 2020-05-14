COVID UPDATE: Typhoon hits Philippines amid health crisis

MANILA, Philippines — A strong typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines on Thursday after authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people while trying to avoid the virus risks of overcrowding emergency shelters.

The first typhoon to hit the country this year rapidly gained force as it blew from the Pacific then barged ashore in San Policarpio town in Eastern Samar province around noon. Video showed fierce rain and wind swaying coconut trees, rattling tin roofs and obscuring visibility. Some towns lost power.

Typhoon Vongfong was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) and was forecast to blow northwestward and barrel across densely populated eastern provinces and cities before exiting in the north Sunday.

The Philippines remains under a lockdown to fight the coronavirus.

Governors say social distancing will be nearly impossible in emergency shelters. Some shelters are now serving as quarantine facilities, and they may have to be turned back into emergency storm shelters.

Continue reading below ↓

The typhoon is forecast to largely bypass Manila, but authorities say tents being used as temporarily medical facilities in the capital might be damaged in strong winds.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

People keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama.

JAPAN EASING EMERGENCY: Experts on Japan's coronavirus task force on Thursday approved a government plan to lift a state of emergency in most areas ahead of schedule except for Tokyo and several other high-risk areas.

Continue reading below ↓

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said after the task force met that the experts approved lifting the emergency in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures. Emergency measures would remain for eight others, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido, where risks still remain high.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had declared the state of emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and six other urban prefectures and later expanded it to the whole country through May 31. With signs of the infections slowing, Abe is seeking to relax the measure while balancing disease prevention and the economy.

Japan now has more than 16,000 confirmed cases, with about 680 deaths. The number of new cases has significantly decreased nationwide.

Abe will explain details at a news conference later Thursday. Experts are also expected to provide the basis for easing the measure, as well as its possible tightening if there is a resurgence.

Ehime prefecture in western Japan, where an outbreak in a hospital has infected about 20 nurses, patients and their families, will have the state of emergency lifted on the condition containment measures are taken and the infections are closely investigated, Nishimura said.

Continue reading below ↓

Experts and officials have urged people to adopt "new lifestyles" and continue practicing physical distancing measures such as remote-working and avoid out-of-town trips even after the state of emergency is lifted.

PHOTO: AP

Residents walk past a sealed off neighborhood in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, in this April 1, 2020 photo.

Continue reading below ↓

WUHAN TESTING UNDERWAY: Some residential compounds in Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for the coronavirus as a program to test everyone in the Chinese city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway. One compound in the city's Qiaokou district said several hundred people had been tested since Wednesday. Another compound in the same district said Thursday it was registering residents before starting. The city ordered local communities to test everyone after six new cases surfaced last weekend, the first infections there in more than a month. Wuhan, where the virus was first detected last December, was the hardest-hit city in China with 3,869 reported deaths. China reported three new cases nationwide for 82,929 cases in total.

INDIA CONSIDERING ARMY CHANGES: The Indian army is considering a proposal to offer civilians a voluntary three-year term of military service, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The proposal being considered is seen as an answer to unemployment as well as a shift from permanent military service toward a temporary experience. Also, the home ministry has asked all Central Armed Police Forces to sell only Indian-made goods in their canteen store departments, an effort that is seen to promote local products under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of a self-reliant India. The ministry also appealed to Indians to use products made in the country. India has more than 78,000 coronavirus cases.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Migrant laborers from Punjab state squat on a railway station platform as they wait for medical tests after arriving in their home town Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday in India.

AUSTRALIA PUSHING INQUIRY: Australia says it will continue to push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus even if it hurts trade relations with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had been accused of playing "deputy sheriff" to the United States after calling for the inquiry. But he brushed off the criticism. "We have always been independent, we have always pursued our national interests, and we always will," he told reporters. China has suspended beef imports from four abattoirs and plans to impose tariffs on Australian barley, after warning the inquiry could harm two-way trade ties.

Continue reading below ↓

NEW CASES IN SOUTH KOREA: South Korea has confirmed 29 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as it battles a spike linked to nightlife spots in Seoul. The additional cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed the national total to 10,991 with 260 deaths. Most of the new cases were people infected locally while three came from overseas. South Korea's caseload has climbed in the past week, with new cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul's entertainment Itaewon district threatening South Korea's hard-won progress in containing the virus.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Park Sung-hyun of South Korea prepares to play No. 1 at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju on Thursday.

NEW ZEALAND REOPENING: Malls, retail stores and restaurants reopened in New Zealand, and many people returned to their workplaces after a lockdown ended at midnight. Most gatherings will be limited to 10 people and social distancing guidelines will remain in place. Most New Zealand schools will reopen Monday but bars won't reopen until May 21, a decision prompted in part by the spike in South Korea tied to Seoul nightlife establishments.