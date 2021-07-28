Orocan hits back at brands only supporting Hidilyn now

A LOCAL brand has a strong message for companies suddenly showing their all-out support for the country’s first-ever gold medalist: “Wag na tayong magplastikan.”

In the midst of a torrent of brands, both local and multinational, that have been posting congratulations (usually on their social media pages) for Hidilyn Diaz, Orocan — manufacturer of plastic pails, coolers, and other household items — rode on the Hidilyn bandwagon in a very unusual way.

“Last year, na-seen zone si Hidilyn sa ‘ting mga brands. Ngayon cheer zone tayo sa kanya. Orocan yarrrn?” the brand wrote in a poster uploaded on its Facebook page.

The poster, naturally, featured one of their signature products.

Hidilyn Diaz has appealed for private sponsorship in the past

In her bid to reach the Tokyo Olympics, Diaz and the rest of Team HD have called out for support from private sponsors, most notably in a 2019 Instagram story where the soon-to-be gold medalist wrote, “Is it okay to ask sponsorship sa mga private companies towards Tokyo 2020? Hirap na hirap na ako, I need financial support…”

Orocan’s marketing has often played on the double meaning of the Filipino word plastik — which can refer to the synthetic material or local slang for double-talk and deception.

The agency behind Orocan’s series of memorable ads in the past has been GIGIL, which has produced the memorable — and often oddball — campaigns behind Danes Cheese, RC Cola, and Netflix’s Trese (though it is unclear if GIGIL was behind this particular initiative).

Still, Orocan also offered its own congratulations to Diaz, saying in its caption: “Congratulations, Hidilyn Diaz! Maraming salamat sa pagbuhat mo sa Pilipinas!”

