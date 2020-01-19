NBA stars among those shocked by Conor McGregor's 40-second TKO

Conor McGregor's triumphant return to the Octagon was heard around not only the mixed martial arts world, but also other sports.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion needed only 40 seconds to knock Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone out for his first victory since 2016 at UFC 246 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

A brutal head kick by The Notorious at the 20-second mark sent Cerrone sprawling onto the canvas, before the former's flurry of punches prompted referee Herb Dean to stop the match. McGregor came back to the cage from a three-year break in convincing fashion, at the expense of the fighter with most wins (23) and stoppages (16) in promotion history.

"I made history here tonight. I set another record," the Irishman was quoted by MMA Fighting. "I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions. I'm very, very proud of that."

Apparently, Conor's fellow professional athletes from the NBA — the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James — were also able to witness history:

