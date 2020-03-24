These 'stay home for us' memes should serve as lesson for House not to use Manila paper

Apparently, someone from the House of Representatives thought that giving netizens a blank canvas was a good idea.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and other lawmakers recently jumped on the social media bandwagon of healthcare workers pleading for people to "stay home for us" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Monday's special session on President Rodrigo Duterte's request for emergency powers to address the COVID-19 situation, politicians at the Batasang Pambansa had their photos taken while holding up Manila papers that read, "Together with doctors and frontliners, we went to work for you, so please stay at home for us."

Look:

It didn't take long for the publicity stunt to backfire, with Filipinos online calling out government officials for having the audacity to classify themselves with the actual frontliners like doctors and soldiers that are at risk from the virus.

The canvas isn't exactly blank, but Facebook users didn't need superb editing skills to vent their collective ire through memes:

