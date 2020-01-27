Communities around the country show unique ways to honor Kobe Bryant

COMMUNITIES across the country paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter accident on Sunday (Monday morning Manila time).

Fans across provinces, cities, and municipalities did their own way to honor the life of Bryant, who was killed when a helicopter he was riding on crashed into a hill outside Los Angeles. Bryant's daughter Gigi was also on the plane.

Fans nearby the ‘House of Kobe’ located in Valenzula City wrote messages on a wall with his mural in honor of Bryant. The court was inaugurated just hours before Bryant was killed due to the accident.

In Dasmariñas City, several basketball fans in Barangay Zone 1-A gathered at 8:24 p.m., and lit candles and formed the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s jersey number, in honor of the Lakers legend.

Even business districts honored the late NBA superstar with a few of the buildings at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City being lit with purple and gold.

The famed Globamaze at the SM Mall of Asia was also lit with purple lights on Monday night with the number 24 visibly seen.