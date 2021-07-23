Colorful #Olympics hashtag emojis are now available on Twitter

AS the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Summer Games formally opens its ceremonies today, Friday, it also took the party online, with official emojis launching on Twitter.

From the official hashtag #Olympics to sport-specific hashtags to medals to country flag emojis, these colorful images are now available for use in the platform.

How to use Olympics emojis on Twitter

Making the conversation around global quadrennial meet more inclusive, the official emoji will come out in 30 different languages and characters.

When a user types a specific country code, for instance, the emoji will automatically come out.

Each sport also has its own emoji in a blue circle art.

The podium medals even have their custom hashtag art.

With in-game spectators out of the question, this online party might be the only way fans can celebrate the athletes and the event.

To jumpstart the fun, even the opening ceremony gets its own emoji.

