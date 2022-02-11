Cheerleaders turn from UAAP, NCAA colors to pink

WHILE the annual Cheerdance Competition (CDC) is easily the most colorful event of any collegiate season, cheerleaders find themselves dancing for a single color as the national elections nears.

And that color is pink, the campaign hue of Vice President Leni Robredo as she vies for the top seat in the country.

Cheerdancers from different UAAP and NCAA schools came together to create the group Cheerleaders for Leni, a collective page where they publish materials, infographics, and other efforts in support of Robredo's candidacy.

Cheerleaders unite to support Robredo run

"We are actually rivals in the blue mats, but we united for one goal: good governance. There are lawyers, doctors, youth, teachers for Leni, but we haven't seen anyone yet from the dance or sports community. So in our own little way, we are using our talent to help and show support for VP Leni," FEU's Renz Saavedra, one of the founding members, told SPIN Life.

Upon creating their Facebook page last year, they were able to reach over 1 million people.

"Our goal is to inform and convince people to engage into an educational discussion and it worked," he said.

And now that the campaign season has officially jumpstarted, they are also brewing a live performance on Sunday, February 13 in Quezon City Memorial Circle 'Kakam-Pink' rally.

And after two years of inactivity, these cheerleaders are only honored to dance, yell, and cheer for Leni in this crucial time.

"Honestly, it feels really good & exciting knowing that we are not just fighting for our schools but we are fighting for the future of our country," shared Saavedra. "We are doing this movement with love, love for our chosen sport, love for the country, and love for the people."

