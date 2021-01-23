Aira Lopez, Angelo Bikerdude, Ian How, Ger Victor collab sparks excitement

A COLLABORATION between some of the most popular cycling vloggers in the country has sparked excitement to their fans and followers.

Aira Lopez, Angelo Bikerdude, Ian How, and Ger Victor on Saturday posted photos on their respective social media accounts that hinted their collaboration.

"Matinding collab very soon," wrote Victor on his Facebook account.

Lopez also published a video entitled ‘Dumating Ang Mga Kapotpot – Collab Na Ba?’ on Saturday that showed How along with his fellow teammates at Team APOL arriving in Tarlac.

Some of their fans are already looking forward to their videos on YouTube as seen in their respective social media accounts. Fans also made the most out of the opportunity of seeing their idols on the road with selfies.

The four personalities are some of the top cycling content creators in the Philippines as the four combined for at least 1.029 million subscribers to date.

Lopez, Angelo Bikerdude, How, and Victor are popular to cycling enthusiasts for their different approach to their rides on their YouTube channel. Lopez also became known for her creative ‘introduce yourself’ video that went viral.