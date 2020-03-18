CNN Philippines temporarily off the air as building employee tests positive for COVID-19

AN EMPLOYEE working in the same building as CNN Philippines has been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing the news organization to “be off the air for at least 24 hours.”

“The management of the Worldwide Corporate Center along Shaw Boulevard — where CNN Philippines is housed — will be disinfecting the premises after an employee of another office within the building has been confirmed infected,” wrote CNN.

In a statement released by the company, they said that they had been preparing for this eventuality. “For more than two weeks, many of our colleagues have been isolated and working from home already," it said. “CNN Philippines still has a team working to gather stories that matter and to bring them to you as they happen.”

Still, as one of the few all-news free-to-air TV channels in the country, the temporary loss of CNN Philippines in the airwaves may be a large blow to the coverage of COVID-19 in the country. In a report from 2019, data from Dataxis showed that 18.7 million households in the Philippines still watch television, and that 93 percent of Filipinos favor TV above other mediums.

First launched in 2015, CNN Philippines, a licensee of the news organization based in the US, also maintains a news website.