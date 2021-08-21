CM Punk returns to wrestling, signs with AEW

AFTER seven years, he's back.

CM Punk made his long awaited return to the squared circle, joining All Elite Wrestling on Saturday (Manila time) at Rampage: The First Dance at the United Center.

With "Cult of Personality" blaring in the speakers and his hometown Chicago crowd showering him with cheers, the beloved wrestler sealed the deal with Michael Jordan's iconic line, "I'm back."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And Punk, real name Phil Brooks, isn't wasting his time getting his groove on, challenging Darby Allin to a match at All Out on September 5 at the same venue.

His arrival has long been rumored. The 42-year-old added fuel to the fire with his constant teases on his social media, as well as a number of AEW wrestlers alluding to his potential signing before this appearance.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When was CM Punk's last fight?

It was in 2014 when Punk last fought for WWE before leaving the company due to a multitude of reasons, mainly citing health concerns stemming from a misdiagnosis of a staph infection that led to an ugly lawsuit between the two parties. Creative differences were also part of his departure.

He then took his act to the UFC, where he fought in two matches against Mickey Gall, which ended in a first round submission loss, and Mike Jackson, which was originally a unanimous decision loss, but was overturned after Jackson tested for marijuana.

Punk also dabbled in acting and is a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, while also appearing as host for five episodes of the Fox-produced show WWE Backstage.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.