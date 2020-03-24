LOOK: Enhanced community quarantine reveals clear skies, more stars

Aside from helping flatten the coronavirus curve, the enhanced community quarantine has translated into some other benefits: spacious roads, a purported reduction in crime rate, enough, and now, at least based on social media images, a cleaner environment.

While the shutdown of many industries and a forced stay-at-home order are having major economic repurcussions, a post by a professional photographer on Instagram reveals how more stars have shown up when there's less air and light pollution as cars stay off the roads.

On Monday, a netizen also took photos of the Metro Manila skyline without the usual smog, with the Sierra Madre mountain range as backdrop. The gallery, which was also shared by Philippine Weather System/Pacific Storm Update on Facebook, was indicative of the Luzon lockdown's positive effect — at least on a good view.

According to a report by the BBC News, carbon monoxide and CO2 emissions have seen a huge dip (nearly 50%) amid the coronavirus pandemic. "New York has had exceptionally high carbon monoxide numbers for the last year and a half," said Róisín Commane, who did the air monitoring. "And this is the cleanest I have ever seen it. It's is less than half of what we normally see in March."

