Cignal TV, OKBet team up to bring World Cup games to fans

FILIPINO fans will not be missing out on the biggest basketball tournament of the year as OKBet sponsors Cignal TV’s broadcast of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

OKBet will be present in Cignal TV’s broadcast across different platforms, including free-to-air television on TV5 and One Sports and Pay TV on One Sports+ and OTT C-Play.

OKBet and Cignal TV aim to make the hardcourt action more accessible to fans at home, especially now that the country is hosting FIBA again after over four decades.

The sponsorship agreement was formalized last Thursday, May 18, at the Black Olive Restaurant and Events Hall in Pasig City.

Among those who attended were OKBet assistant business director PertereanBriñas; OKBet brand director Christopher Cañadella; Cignal TV vice-president for content innovations, solutions, and channel sales Eric Centeno; and TV5 cluster head Jackie Dulog.

Centeno bared plans for a “very extensive coverage” of the games, which will be played in three host countries this year, namely the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“We welcome, acknowledge, and thank OKBet [as] one of our first broadcast sponsors for this monumental event,” the media firm exec said.

Thirty-two teams, allocated into eight groups of four, are competing this year for the much-coveted Naismith Trophy. Gilas Pilipinas will play in Group A against Angola, the Dominican Republic, and Italy.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is set to kick off on August 25 at the Philippine Arena.