Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' to open in Philippines cinemas on July 19

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, known for his acclaimed global blockbusters is about to give the audience an exhilarating experience back in time with his latest film “Oppenheimer” made and meant to be seen only in cinemas.

Nolan’s films, including Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, have earned more than $5 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations.

Nolan’s latest film “Oppenheimer”, which he also wrote is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man, J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

A star-studded cast

The film’s robust cast includes Cillian Murphy in the titular role along with Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry My Darling) plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano (Sky High) plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbor) plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. The cast further includes Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spiderman franchise), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.

In a recent interview with Variety, co-author and historian Kai Bird shared his thoughts when he finally saw the film “I am, at the moment, stunned and emotionally recovering from having seen it,” Bird said.

“I think it is going to be a stunning artistic achievement, and I have hopes it will actually stimulate a national, even global conversation about the issues that Oppenheimer was desperate to speak out about — about how to live in the atomic age, how to live with the bomb and about McCarthyism — what it means to be a patriot, and what is the role for a scientist in a society drenched with technology and science, to speak out about public issues.”

From Universal Pictures International, Oppenheimer opens July 19 in cinemas nationwide. Check your favorite cinemas to book tickets in advance.