K-drama fan Chris Tiu plays 'Crash Landing On You' piano cover

CAPTAIN Ri Jeong Hyeok (played by South Korean heartthrob Hyun Bin in the hit drama Crash Landing On You) had legions of fans swooning with his looks, charm — and his skill with the piano.

Perhaps channeling his inner Captain Ri, retired basketball star Chris Tiu, who once admitted that he was hooked to K-dramas, posted a cover of "Song For Brother" from the CLOY soundtrack on his Instagram account.

As of posting time, the two-minute 22-second video has more than 17,000 views and almost 400 comments.

“Because so many of you asked for it,” said the former PBA poster boy.

The soundtrack for Crash Landing On You, however, wasn’t the first K-drama song that he covered.

Back in December 5, 2016, he uploaded a three-part post of the song "Always" from the phenomenal Descendants of the Sun, topbilled by Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki.

He also posted a cover of the DOTS song "You Are My Everything", but his ‘Big Boss’ Amanda, then a little baby, cut short his performance.

Tiu also did a cover of "Beautiful Life", from another Korean drama hit, Goblin, starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun.