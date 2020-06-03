Chris Ross recalls being held at gunpoint in own racism experience

FOR Chris Ross, the incident which led to the death of George Floyd hits too close to home.

After all, he had his own experience with regards to racial profiling in the United States.

"Me personally, I’ve had two policemen point their guns at me at a traffic stop, and my life flashed before my eyes," the Fil-Am guard said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

That's why it was "a no brainer" for the San Miguel guard to join in the online protest staged by PBA players calling for justice for Floyd and ending racial discrimination against African-Americans.

"It was a no brainer for me. Growing up in the States and being a person of color, I’ve been through it personally. It really hurts close to home," he said.

"Luckily, I still have life and I still have this platform to speak on it. Others aren’t so lucky. They come in contact with policemen that are not on the good side. I’ve had life and I’ve had time after that instance that I had with the police that I’ve been able to tell my story and speak out for those who can’t."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Floyd died from asphyxia after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, with the incident sparking protests in the United States and worldwide.

Ross furthered that this Floyd incident brings back memories of "a really close family friend" of his who suffered the same fate at the hands of the police.

"He was schizophrenic and he was killed by the police," he said.

"That's why I speak on things like this. It's something close to me since I encountered it. It happens so often, but only certain people get hashtags, only certain people get out in international media. Some of them don't get out of their small town or city or state.

Also part of the protest, which was initiated by Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood, were Ross' San Miguel teammates Marcio Lassiter and Mo Tautuaa, Joe Devance of Ginebra, TNT's Kelly Williams and Harvey Carey, CJ Perez, Rashawn McCarthy and Roosevelt Adams of Columbian, Chris Newsome and Trevis Jackson of Meralco, and Kelly Nabong of NorthPort.