Unable to join TNT in bubble, Chris Javier spends extra time at his auto shop

OUTSIDE of the PBA bubble, big man Chris Javier is making most of his spare time.

The TnT Tropang Giga new acquisition is busy tending to his newly-opened auto shop after failing to join the team in its campaign in the Philippine Cup restart owing to an injury.

The former University of the East stalwart named his shop ‘Top Boss Auto Garage’ which specializes in repair and upgrade suspension for SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) cars. It is located in Binan, Laguna, where Javier comes from, and opened last July.

Javier said his love and fascination for cars led him to venture in the auto business.

At the same time, the 27-year-old big man understands that playing in the PBA is not a lifetime career.

“Mahilig na din talaga ako sa sasakyan,” he admitted. “And also noon pa naman, I always think of the future. Ang basketball, sabi nga ng marami, hindi naman pang-matagalan.”

Although just three months old, Javier’s business is ding fine, with clients including NLEX guard Jericho Cruz and former Blackwater teammate Roi Sumang.

Cruz had a top-up cover installed on his pickup, while Sumang had his wife’s car tinted.

A dealership agreement with Australia-based firm Pedders Suspension and Brake, along with Saber Off-Road accessories and BF Ceramic Tint convinced Javier even more to venture into the auto business.

He was already into the auto business being the supplier of oils and lubricants to one of the major bus companies in the country when he decided to expand.

Although a lot of businesses are struggling due to the pandemic, Javier remains confident his auto shop will thrive.

“I took the risk kasi auto shop business naman, marami din ang nagpapa-repair, madami ang off-road, SUV. Madami kasi tayong kalsada na metatag kaya gusto ko magkaroon ng riding comfort ang mga naka-SUV,” he said.

At the same time, Javier loves what he’s doing, just like the way he loves playing basketball.

“If you love what you’re doing, walang nakakapagod,” he stressed. “Parang basketball, mahal natin yan. Babalik at babalik tayo sa basketball. Kaya yung business dapat mahal at gusto mo din.”

