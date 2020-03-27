WRESTLING fans, especially those who tuned in the early 2000s, certainly remember the name of Chris Benoit.

The former World Heavyweight Champion, whose death rocked the sports entertainment to its core, has been wiped out from the history books following his tragic double-murder and suicide in 2007.

It's almost taboo to discuss this topic, yet 13 years later, details from the life of the "Rabid Wolverine" has been revisited.

In a two-part special, Viceland's docu-series Dark Side of the Ring tackled the life of Benoit, first as a professional wrestler and then, the fallout of his gruesome actions which led to his death alongside wife Nancy and 7-year-old son Daniel.

It's an enthralling take on the sensitive topic, narrated by Chris Jericho which also presents interviews with people involved, notably Benoit's son David, close friends Chavo and Vickie Guerrero and Dean Malenko, and former WWE executive Jim Ross.

"If you're gonna say I'm glorifying a murderer, stop listening now," Jericho said in the trailer.

The special takes a closer look on Benoit's career, especially his close bond with fellow wrestler Eddie Guerrero and how his death in 2005 led to the former's depression.

In-depth details, such as the aftermath of the tragedy and explaining how Benoit's numerous concussions throughout his career led to him suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), were pieced together in an attempt to explain what led to this crimes.

These are the first two episodes for the second season of Dark Side of the Ring, which aims to discuss controversial subjects in the world of pro wrestling.

Season One, aired last year, was met with much acclaim for its story telling as it zoomed in on topics like the lives of Randy "Macho Man" Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the tragedy of the Von Erich family, the deaths of Bruiser Brody and Gorgeous Gino Hernandez, the troubled legacy of The Fabulous Moolah, and the infamous Montreal Screwjob.