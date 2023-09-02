News And Trends

How Twitter behaved after Chot steps down as Gilas coach

Chot decision draws mixed reactions
by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
chot reyes gilas resignation
Chot Reyes has stepped down as Gilas Pilipinas head coach.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SHORTLY after Gilas Pilipinas' breakthrough 96-75 win at the 2023 Fiba World Cup over China, Chot Reyes stole headlines by announcing his resignation as national coach.

READ: Chot Reyes steps down as Gilas coach at end of World Cup

With four defeats in five matches, calls for a Gilas coaching change grew louder each day.

And a game that saw Reyes and the rest of Gilas finally pick up the elusive World Cup win, also happened to be the champion mentor's last at the helm.

From jubilation and delight to gratitude and relief, see how fans reacted to Chot's farewell here.

Chot steps down

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Thank you, Coach Chot

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Leaving a legacy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tab? Tim? Who's next?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Read Next
read more stories about:
Watch Now
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
Chot Reyes has stepped down as Gilas Pilipinas head coach.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again