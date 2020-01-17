Mobile Legends streamer hosts 4-day livestream to buy masks, water for Taal evacuees

Local gaming content creator Edgar Umali, more popularly known as CHoOx TV, recently kick-started the charity event “Taal Volcano Stars For A Cause” for those affected by the devastating eruption.

He wrote on his official Facebook page, “Nandito ako muli mga prii at kumakatok sa inyong mga puso. Ang CHoOx TV team ay mag-aabot muli ng tulong para makatulong sa ilang kakabayan natin na apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption.”

Continue reading below ↓

For a certain amount of stars sent by viewers of his Mobile Legends: Bang Bang livestream on Facebook Gaming, the CHoOx TV team will donate N95 masks and drinking water for people affected by the Taal volcano eruption through their fundraising effort.

The stream ran from January 14 to 17.

Supporters had the option to buy a minimum of 25 stars (for P17.89) to a maximum of 19,425 (P10,223.33), some of which were also exchanged for virtual gifts and shown on CHoOx TV’s stream.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Salamat sa lahat ng fans at supporters, sana matulungan natin ang ating kababayan. God bless us all," Umali said at the conclusion of the stream. "Tayo pong lahat ay magtulungan.”

In November of last year, Umali previously hosted a similar 'Stars for a Cause' charity event for the benefit of the Mindanao quake victims.

As of 8:00 a.m. today, the situation around Taal has remained under Alert Level 4, with volcanic activity described as “steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions,” according to the latest PHIVOLCS bulletin.