Regine Arocha says 'yes' on the court

by Jillian Velasco
3 hours ago
PHOTO: GMA Sports

ALTHOUGH Regine Arocha's Team Heroes lost in the NCAA Season 98 All-Star Game in straight sets, she went home with a bigger prize on her finger.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titan got the surprise of her life when former University of Perpetual Help System DALTA star Rey Taneo proposed to her on Sunday night.

Taneo surprised everyone in FilOil EcoOil Centre when hegot foen on one knee to propose to Arocha during a technical timeout in the second set.

Arocha said yes as a big smile brightened up her face.

Fellow Choco Mucho teammates Deanna Wong, Bea De Leon and Jem Ferrer Maddie Madayag sent their well wishes to the newly engaged couple.

"Happy for you," said Wong.

"Congratulations!! Cheers to a happy life together," added De Leon.

PHOTO: GMA Sports

