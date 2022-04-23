CHED to allow collegiate teams to break bubbles

COLLEGIATE teams can now break their respective bubbles as the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has eased its guidelines.

Insiders confirmed to Spin.ph that the government agency has allowed teams to loosen its restrictions as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level I.

That means that players and coaches can go back home in a somewhat closed-circuit setup.

COVID testing for varsity squads

CHED will also leave it up to the leagues themselves to police their own ranks when it comes to COVID-19 testing as they continue their own tournaments.

CHED chairman Prospero de Vera paid the NCAA a visit last Wednesday at La Salle Greenhills and is set to hold a media briefing with UAAP officials on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Since resuming its men's basketball tournament back in March, the UAAP has observed a strict bubble-to-bubble setup with teams coming straight from their campuses and only going to the Mall of Asia Arena.

The NCAA, meanwhile, has slowly eased up its guidelines allowing coaches to leave the bubble granting that they return to the bubble three days before their next game.

