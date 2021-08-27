Check out this P18,500 Kobe Bryant action figure

THIS WEEK was Kobe Week, with his birthday falling on Monday, and the unofficial Kobe Day (to donate his two jersey numbers of 8 and 24) falling on the next day.

It’s only the second Kobe Week since his untimely death back in January 2020. With everything that’s happened in the world, his tragic passing feels so long ago. But for many fans, it still hurts. On his birthday, tribute messages and artwork still poured in for the late Lakers superstar.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Diehard Kobe fans in the Philippines may also be interested in this lifelike Kobe Bryant action figure from Enterbay.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Standing around 12 inches tall, this lifelike toy features 30 points of articulation, with very realistic sculpts based on Kobe’s last game.

Continue reading below ↓

It is hand-painted, and features a “museum-like representation” of the late legend.

In addition, the action figure, part of the toy line’s 1/6 Real Masterpiece Series, features a multitude of details and accessories, including 10 interchangeable hands, a miniaturized licensed Spalding ball, Kobe 11 sneakers, all star and championship trophies, a Hall of Fame trophy, a white memorial jacket, and a figurine stand.

Continue reading below ↓

Philippine hobby shop Hobbiestock Collectibles is offering it for preorder for P18,500, with a minimum deposit of P5,000 by September 20. If you choose to pay in full right away, they will give you a P500 discount.

Hobbiestock expects orders to arrive by the fourth quarter of this year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.