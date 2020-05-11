On social media, Ginebra reworks its classic label to honor frontliners

GINEBRA San Miguel has reimagined its classic label for the COVID-19 crisis.

Gone, at least in these officially commissioned illustrations, is St. Michael the Archangel, standing victorious over the devil, painted in 1917 by national artist Ferdinand Amorsolo. Instead, the reimagined label shows a brand new kind of hero — the frontliners at the COVID-19 battlefields: health workers, security guards, couriers, drugstore personnel.

Designed by illustrator Peter Peraren, you can see all five variants of the reimagined label here.

Around each of the variants is a special message.

On the nurse variant, it reads: "Para sa kusang-loob nag-aalay ng kanilang oras para sa iba, saludo ang Ginebra San Miguel sa tapang niyo."

On the security guards: "Para sa bantay ng seguridad sa iba't ibang tanggapan, saludo ang Ginebra San Miguel sa tapang niyo."

For the couriers: "Para sa naghahatid ng ating mga pangangailangan, saludo ang Ginebra San Miguel sa tapang niyo."

For the drugstore employees: "Para sa mga naninilbihan sa botika upang mabigay ang kinakailangan nating mga gamot, saludo ang Ginebra San Miguel sa tapang niyo."

For the grocery workers: "Para sa mga cashier, bagger, at tindera sa mga pamilihan, saludo ang Ginebra San Miguel sa tapang niyo."

These were all commissioned by Ginebra and its ad agency ASPAC. The health worker variant was first released a month ago, followed by the security guard variant two weeks later.

In an article in ad trade magazine adobo, Ron Molina, marketing manager of Ginebra San Miguel, Inc., said: “In this pandemic, brands must become relevant. Now that the world is at a standstill, our frontliners are the ones who keep things moving.”

He continued: “By making them the symbol of resiliency, it’s our way of showing that we believe in these frontliners; we want them to come out triumphant over this widespread disease.”

Of course, these are all exclusively for a social media campaign. Though the response from netizens has been very positive, you won’t be seeing these reimagined labels in real world bottles anytime soon, wrote adobo.

Since the pandemic began, the parent corporation of Ginebra, San Miguel Corporation, has donated over P1 billion to help efforts in COVID-19. In addition, it has repurposed its liquor plants to produce ethanol alcohol for disinfectants, helped construct quarantine facilities, and even brought back the ‘nutribun’.

The classic label on Ginebra San Miguel bottles has been the liquor brand’s signature mark for over 185 years.