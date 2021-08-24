Check out the stunning artwork made for Kobe Bryant’s birthday

THE MAMBA would’ve turned 43 on August 23.

Kobe may be gone, but millions of fans in the Philippines and around the world will never forget him, especially on his birthday.

Artists took it to social media to post their artworks they made for Kobe. Take a look at some of the most jaw dropping entries.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

On Facebook, Rpee San Juan Pascual posted this colorful digital rendition

Continue reading below ↓

As did Trân Khánh Vy

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Filipino graphic artist dayxsleep published a compelling look at all of the Kobe eras in this IG post

Continue reading below ↓

Graphic designer Mehdi Seraoui also paid tribute

“Happy B[i]rthday Mamba, Kobe would’ve turned 43 today… We miss you @kobebryant 23.08.78,” the artist wrote.

Artist René Mäkelä went old school for this one

“Happy birthday Black Mamba,” said Mäkelä on the caption.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chinese mural artist Roy Cheng posted a photo of one of his wall pieces

“Painting from morning to evening today, finally finished this mural made for the guest shop. August, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s birthday,” Cheng wrote.

On Instagram, VAMEE showed off this oil painting

“#kobebryant day,” the artist wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

It has been more than a year since the Lakers star lost to a tragic accident, but the legacy he left made a bigger impact in basketball and has continued to inspire more aspiring basketball players.

Happy birthday Kobe!

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.