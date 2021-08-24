News And Trends

Check out the stunning artwork made for Kobe Bryant’s birthday

by Mark Villeza
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: (From Left) Roy Cheng, Dayxsleep/Instagram

THE MAMBA would’ve turned 43 on August 23.

Kobe may be gone, but millions of fans in the Philippines and around the world will never forget him, especially on his birthday.

Artists took it to social media to post their artworks they made for Kobe. Take a look at some of the most jaw dropping entries.

On Facebook, Rpee San Juan Pascual posted this colorful digital rendition

As did Trân Khánh Vy

Filipino graphic artist dayxsleep published a compelling look at all of the Kobe eras in this IG post

Graphic designer Mehdi Seraoui also paid tribute

“Happy B[i]rthday Mamba, Kobe would’ve turned 43 today… We miss you @kobebryant 23.08.78,” the artist wrote.

Artist René Mäkelä went old school for this one

“Happy birthday Black Mamba,” said Mäkelä on the caption.

    Chinese mural artist Roy Cheng posted a photo of one of his wall pieces

    “Painting from morning to evening today, finally finished this mural made for the guest shop. August, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s birthday,” Cheng wrote.

    On Instagram, VAMEE showed off this oil painting

    “#kobebryant day,” the artist wrote.

    It has been more than a year since the Lakers star lost to a tragic accident, but the legacy he left made a bigger impact in basketball and has continued to inspire more aspiring basketball players.

    Happy birthday Kobe!

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
