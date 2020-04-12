LOOK: Confusion in Balintawak markets over ban on retail selling

VIRAL photos of large crowds congregating at the Balintawak Market on Black Saturday sparked anger over the lack of respect for social distancing amid the Luzon-wide quarantine, prompting Quezon City Hall to act.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



So what did it do?

Quezon City officials met with the owners of the Cloverleaf, North Diversion, Riverview I, Riverview II, Pilson’s, MC, and Edsan Bagsakan markets and agreed that retail sales would no longer be allowed in these markets, according to GMA News.

Only wholesale selling and dropoff of products would be allowed so that social distancing requirements can be maintained, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Wholesale operations was allowed to continue since these markets are the key drop-off points for vegetables and other farm products bound for various parts of Metro Manila.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



“Napagkasunduan sa pulong na itigil muna ang retail operations o bentahan nang tingi sa mga palengke sa Balintawak,” said Belmonte.

Problem was, the announcement was made on Saturday night and a lot of marketgoers were left obviously unaware as they headed to Balintawak at the break of dawn to shop for their traditional Easter Sunday meals.

The result? Confusion.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Some marketgoers managed to sneak in and buy a few items.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But by and large, the sudden announcement left retail sellers with piles of merchandise and with no one to sell these to.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Assistant City Administrator for Operations Alberto Kimpo said all retail stalls would be closed until further notice. The affected retail vendors would be accommodated by the QC Fresh Market on Wheels program.

The situation, at least, looked as it was finally close to being sorted out as the sun rose.

