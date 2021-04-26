Thirdy Ravena cheers on Fil-Am Chanelle Molina as she starts Indiana training camp

HISTORY in the making?

Filipino-American guard Chanelle Molina has officially started with her training camp with the 2012 WNBA Champions Indiana Fever on Monday (Philippine Time) in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A.

She is part of the final list, composed of 20 participants, who will be competing for the team’s 12-woman roster.

Other callups include Fever’s draft picks in the recent 2021 WNBA Draft, like Kysre Gondrezick, Aaliyah Wilson, Florencia Chagas, among others. Julie Allemand, Lauren Cox, Taira McCowan, and Victoria Vivians are also joining the Fevers camp.

Molina might just be the closest any full-blooded Filipina has ever gotten to reaching the WNBA. (Her parents are Filipinos who were born in the country, but immigrated to the States when they were teenagers. Chanelle herself was born and raised in Hilo, Hawaii.)

Molina, a graduate of Washington State University, signed the training camp contract last February after she was left undrafted in 2020.

Before she decided to again try her luck in the US-based professional league, she saw action with the Norrköping Dolphins in Sweden, where she averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 boards, and 4.3 dimes.

The official Instagram page of the Fevers uploaded a gallery of Molina’s presence in their camp with the caption: “Opportunity awaits.”

Supportive fan Thirdy Ravena commented with a Philippine flag and heart emojis to show his support.

