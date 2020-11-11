After '3 for P998' sale, Cebu sneaker store’s grand opening also became its closing

CEBU CITY — Open and closed, all in the same day.

A Cebu sneaker store’s grand opening turned out to also be its final day in business after the Cebu City Hall shut it down for operating without a proper business license.

PHOTO: Alzon Suelo

For its opening, the said sneaker store offered a “3 for P998” sale, which attracted a huge crowd. According to reports, people started lining up as early as 4 a.m. The number of people who were waiting for the store’s opening at 9 a.m. reached over a thousand before government officials and police officers could disperse them.

Images from the event showed a long line that snaked the length of Sanson Road with people not observing proper social distancing.

PHOTO: Alzon Suelo

The store owners appear to be in a lot of trouble as the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center deputy chief implementer Joel Garganera mentioned that they would be held liable if there would be a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the next few days and it would be established that the common source of infection came from that area.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu Enforcement Team also issued the store a Notice of Violation for a possible sales promo violation.

The DTI referred to Article 116 of the Consumer Act that states “no person shall conduct any sales campaign, including beauty contest, national in character, sponsored and promoted by manufacturing enterprises without first securing a permit from the concerned department at least thirty (30) calendar days prior to the commencement thereof.”

The DTI also clarified that a Business Name Certificate that was issued by their office is not a license to operate and engage in business.

