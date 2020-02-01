Cebu Pacific suspending flights between Philippines and China, Macau, HK

CEBU Pacific is suspending flights to and from China starting on Monday to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

"We have reduced the flights between the Philippines, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau from February 3 to March 29, 2020, in light of the situation," Cebu Pacific said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The move follows several other international airline companies cancelling direct flights to mainland China after the outbreak of the virus, identified in 2019 in Wuhan.

The full statement:

Statement of Cebu Pacific - Patient positive for Novel Coronavirus

Cebu Pacific is working closely with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) on the necessary actions after the identification of the 38-year old Chinese female passenger confirmed to be positive with the Novel Coronavirus (NCoV) who took Cebu Pacific flights last January 21, 2020.

We are in the process of contacting passengers seated in the vicinity of the positive NCoV patient and are taking the necessary precautions to inform them so they can have themselves checked in case they show flu-like symptoms.

The cabin crew and pilots on affected flights have also been informed and show no symptoms of illness.

The aircraft used for both flights have been pulled out of the line and are undergoing thorough disinfection.

To reduce the risk of infection across all of our flights, we are implementing preventive measures, which include:

1.Cleaning and disinfection of aircraft in between flights.

Wearing of face masks by our employees, frontline personnel and cabin crew while on duty. Providing face masks to passengers who show symptoms of illness.

When possible, isolation of passengers who manifest symptoms of illness in empty rows inside the aircraft during the flight. Coordination with health authorities in case there are passengers suspected of NCoV contamination for immediate turn-over and further observation.

Passengers who wish to check the status of their flights may do so through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.