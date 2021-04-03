Cebu City police recovers 14 stolen bicycles from alleged thief

POLICE on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man following the recovery of 14 stolen bicycles in Pardo, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Osbaldo Osabel Cabase aka Junjun after he was arrested by personnel of the Philippine National Police Regional Office 7.

Incidents of stolen bicycles have been reported during the pandemic following the increase of its demand being an alternative mode of transportation and leisure activity.

PNP chief Debold Sinas said the arrest came after a stolen bike was reported by one of the victims in 19-year-old Nicole John Esguerra.

Sinas said two sachets of shabu were also recovered.

“Hot pursuit operations were immediately conducted that resulted in the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of eight stolen bikes in the afternoon of April 2 at Pardo, Cebu. Two pieces of small rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, were further confiscated,” Sinas said.

Six more bikes were recovered that were in the suspect’s possession.