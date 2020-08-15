Cagayan de Oro mall stops sneaker sale as social distancing breaks down

CROWDS of people lined up inside the Atrium section of Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro this morning as a local sports store offered a payday sale of sneakers and apparel.

The crowd grew so large that social distancing became impossible to enforce. The management of Limketkai Center was forced to temporarily halt the sale.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the mall said, “Due to the unexpected number of shoppers of The Warehouse Clearance Sale, some safety health protocols were not observed.”

Mall management will still be meeting with the local government about the matter, and has promised to give updates on the sale.

“Rest assured that Limketkai Mall is one with the government in their campaign in fighting the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

The sale in question appears to be a clearance sale of The Sports Warehouse’s CDO branch.

In an announcement posted on August 11, Sports Warehouse offered up to 80 percent discount on Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Pro Touch products.

Before it was halted this afternoon, the sale was supposed to run from today all the way to August 21.

A similar incident happened in early June, when crowds flocked to Nike Factory Store in Cebu for outlet store’s buy-two-take-two deals on Nike footwear. The store had to temporarily close the branch, and limit the number of people allowed inside its other branches in Luzon.

Eventually, Nike Factory Store had to set up an online appointment system to control the flow of people and ensure health protocols for the sale.

According to the city’s COVID-19 response team, Cagayan De Oro currently has 194 positive cases of COVID-19 as of August 13. It has tallied 8 COVID-related deaths as of last Tuesday.

