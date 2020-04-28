Carmen Electra remembers, ahem, rendezvous with Rodman in Bulls practice court

IN AN LA Times interview, Carmen Electra got very TMI as she reminisced about her ‘90s relationship with the flamboyant Dennis Rodman.

Writer Greg Braxton got in touch with the 48-year-old ex-Baywatch star in advance of the Rodman-centric episodes of The Last Dance. She seemed to have good memories of her brief relationship with the Bulls forward.

Those memories include, apparently, sex on a Bulls practice court.

One night, she said, Rodman blindfolded her and took her on his motorcycle to a secret location that turned out to be the Chicago Bulls’ practice facility.

“It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store,” she said. “We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

Laughing, she told Braxton: “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Other Rodman memories include waking up naked in his small Chicago house, hung over and Michael Jordan knocking on the door.

“I got up and tried to hide,” she told Braxton. “I knew Dennis was in trouble. That was a big deal and a shock to me.”

Throughout the interview, Electra maintained that while she was aware of Rodman’s bad-boy reputation, she had no clue about the on-going locker room drama that is the focus of The Last Dance.

Electra and Rodman married in November 1998, but got divorced a year later. She told Braxton that they barely talk nowadays.

Still, she looks back fondly on that time: “I was so honored to see [the Bulls] play. There’s just no words for that era. There will never be another one like it.”