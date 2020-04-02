Carlos Yulo, Margielyn Didal make Forbes Asia '30 under 30' list

FILIPINO world-champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and skateboard ace Margielyn Didal made the 2020 Forbes Asia ’30 under 30’ list under the sports and entertainment category.

Of the 3,500 nominees all over the continent, the two Pinoy athletes were included in the prestigious list which highlights the next generation of talents and game-changers under 30 years old.

Forbes journalists featured a total of 300 youth standouts in different categories.

The 19-year-old Yulo made history by winning Southeast Asia’s first-ever gold in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship by ruling the gymnastics world men’ floor exercise last year.

Yulo continued to shine in the last 30th Southeast Asian Games, where he garnered a total of seven medals, including two gold.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old Cebuana Didal broke barriers by becoming the first Filipina to compete in the X Games.

Moreover, the inaugural gold medal winner of the Women's Street Skateboarding event in the 2018 Asian Games raised the profile of her chosen sport in the country, as she vies for a place in the Tokyo Olympic.