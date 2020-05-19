Newly minted lockdown entrepreneur Carl Bryan Cruz opens car wash equipment shop

WITH the COVID-19 pandemic putting to halt all sporting events and activities worldwide, professional athletes confined in their homes indefinitely are left with no other choice but to make the most out of what they have now.

Blackwater Elite’s forward Carl Bryan Cruz is among those who stepped up to secure safety nets for themselves.

Prompted by his long-time partner and his love for automobiles, the 28-year-old player opened CBC Enterprises, an equipment shop for all your car cleaning and disinfecting needs.

“Marami akong na-realize, especially now things are very uncertain, lalo na sa nature ng trabaho ko as a professional basketball player. Lagi sa akin sinasabi ng girlfriend ko na lilipas ‘to, and I have to take advantage sa kung anong meron ako ngayon,” he told SPIN Life.

It all began when he found himself a portable cleaning tool to help him wash his own car. He immediately thought about how useful it was, not just for himself, but for other people as well.

His partner Jolina created an Instagram account. Cruz himself handled all purchasing and deliveries.

“Honestly wala akong plano mag-online business, pero ‘yung GF ko talaga nag-push sa'kin na ibenta yung efficient na product,” he said. “Sobrang ma-diskarte yon, palaban siya, ako mahiyain."

The first few days in the business have been picking up, says Cruz. Maximizing his resources and connections as a basketball personality has helped Cruz expand the reach of his humble business.

“’Yung influence ko sa social media, ginamit ko na. Wala naman akong niloloko so bakit ako mahihiya, wala akong ginagawa masama at nakakatulong naman ‘yung products na binebenta ko. Sobrang saya ko din, ako na mismo nagde-demo sa mga clients kung paano gamitin ‘yung products namin,” he said.

