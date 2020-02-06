Making sense of that blockbuster NBA trade (starring Capela and Covington)

The first significant deal of the 2020 NBA trade deadline is officially in, with basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropping the Woj bomb about a monumental four-team, 12-player swap between the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Denver Nuggets.

Whether or not this jam-packed shuffle featuring Robert Covington and Clint Capela ends up being the biggest move of transaction season, we'll find out tomorrow when the trade deadline hits. In the meantime, here's what the blockbuster swaps mean for each squad involved.

Continue reading below ↓

HOUSTON ROCKETS

PHOTO: AP

Add: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell

Subtract: Clint Capela, Nene Hilario, Gerald Green, future first-round pick

Still not convinced about the Rockets fully embracing small ball? Take a look at their projected starting lineup: Russell Westbrook (6'3) at PG, James Harden (6'5) at SG, Eric Gordon (6'3) at SF, Covington (6'7) at PF, and PJ Tucker (6'5) at C. The two-way forward is set to return to his maiden team with solid ratings in three-point shooting (2.3 makes out of 6.5 attempts for 34 percent in 49 games with the Wolves) and defense (career-high 109.6 defensive rating).

Continue reading below ↓

Covington will be a big boost to Houston's 15th-ranked DEFRTG (109.6), as well as their overreliance on long bombs — they lead the league in tries (43.8), conversions (15.3), and percent of field goals attempted (47.9).

ATLANTA HAWKS

PHOTO: AP

Add: Clint Capela, Nene Hilario

Subtract: Evan Turner, future first-round pick via Brooklyn

Continue reading below ↓

The Hawks get some much-needed help at frontcourt in the other centerpiece of this massive deal, especially after the team shipped Jabari Parker and Alex Len to Sacramento for Dewayne Dedmon, plus a couple of second-round picks, earlier today.

Capela will allow John Collins to slide into his natural position at (stretch) power forward and unlock more pick-and-roll opportunities for All-Star point guard Trae Young. Despite missing 11 games mostly due to injuries, the 6'10 Swiss center — fourth in total rebounds (13.8), second in offensive boards (4.3), and fifth in defensive caroms (9.5) as a Rocket — hopes to contribute to an Atlanta squad that ranks 24th in REB (43), OREB (9.6), and DREB (33.3).

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Add: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Hawks' future first-round pick via Brooklyn

Subtract: Robert Covington, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Jordan Bell

After starting the season 4-1, the Wolves are back in the cellar (15-35, 14th in West). Obviously, a roster shakeup was needed, which began when Minnesota traded Jeff Teague last month. Beasley and Hernangomez, who were the odd men out in a stacked Nuggets lineup, are expected to contribute right away as the team's starting SG and PF.

The younger Malik (11.3 ppg, 2 3pt, 23.2 mpg last season) and Juancho (5.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 19.4 mpg) also fit the Timberwolves' timeline better — 23 and 24 years old, respectively — than Teague (31) and Covington (29). Napier's departure also opens things up for No. 6 pick Jarrett Culver, who seems to be their best option at point guard.

DENVER NUGGETS

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Add: Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Gerald Green, Rockets' future first-round pick

Subtract: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt

Barring health issues, the third-seeded Nuggets (36-16) are solid in terms of starters (74.3 ppg, 29 rpg, 18.1 apg) and second stringers (35.6 ppg, 16.2 rpg, 8.2 apg). Still, injury concerns haunt this deep Denver squad, with their first five already missing a combined 46 games. Beasley and Hernangomez's status as restricted free agents may have figured into the Nuggets' trade calculations. The emergence of red-shirt rookie Michael Porter, Jr. has also made it easier for the front office to let both former first-round picks go. The onus will be on the medical staff to preserve the Mile High City regulars with a tighter rotation.